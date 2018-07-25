LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was found dead Tuesday at a lake in the Cape Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a news release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and township police Chief William Mastriana.
Authorities said there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death was under investigation.
Police responded to a medical assistance call Tuesday in the area, commonly known as Lepores’ Pit in the Erma section, and were directed to the bank of a lake on the property, the release said. There they found Victor Zenglin, 34, of the Villas section. Zenglin was lying on his back and unconscious, according to the prosecutor.
Rescue efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful, the prosecutor said.
An investigation was initiated by the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and detectives from Lower Township.
An autopsy was conducted by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner on Wednesday. The examiner found no signs of foul play and the cause of death was pending toxicology reports, the prosecutor said.
In the release, the prosecutor and chief assured the public there is no reason to be alarmed of any danger in the area and that more details would be released to the public.
