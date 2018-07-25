LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man was found dead at the Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Mastriana.
Lower Township police responded to a medical assistance call Tuesday in the area and were directed to the bank of a lake on the property, the release stated. There they found Victor Zenglin, 34, of the Villas. Zenglin was lying on his back and was unconscious, according to the prosecutor.
Rescue efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful, the prosecutor said.
An investigation as immediately initiated by the Major Crimes Unit of the prosecutor’s office and detectives from Lower Township police.
An autopsy was conducted by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner on Wednesday. The examiner ruled no signs of foul play and the cause of death was still pending toxicology reports, the prosecutor said.
In the release, the prosecutor and chief assured the public there is no reason to be alarmed of any danger in the surrounding area and that more details would be released to the public.
