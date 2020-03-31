EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unidentified man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV on Monday night on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said Tuesday.
According to a news release, the man was walking north across the pike at 8:48 p.m. near the Oh St. Joseph Resort Hotel. As he crossed, he was struck by a westbound 2016 Hyundai Tuscon operated by Ann Bucciero, 63, of Ventnor Heights, police said. The pedestrian sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Traffic was detoured for about two hours after the crash. An investigation is ongoing, and traffic citations are pending, police said.
