A 36-year-old man has been indicted on charges in connection to an April fire he allegedly set to an Ocean County home and vehicle, authorities said.
Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato announced Friday a seven-count indictment for Kenneth Lyons, of Ocean, on attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.
Police and fire departments responded around 1:30 a.m. on April 7, 2018, to the structure and Hyundai Sonata vehicle fire at 6 Castro Grove Drive in Toms River, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.
An investigation into the fire led to the arrest of Lyons in connection with allegedly setting both fires, the release said.
Authorities said Lyons was an acquaintance of the victim. He remains in custody at the Ocean County Jail, the release said.
Toms River Police Detective Andrew Chencharik, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Detective Thomas Haskell Jr. and Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention Officer Dominick Roselli conducted an investigation, along with Ocean County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Jordan Toscano and Jillian Marin.
