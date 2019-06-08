ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old city resident was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in the Chelsea neighborhood.
Police responded to the unit north block of Hartford Avenue at 11:39 p.m. on Friday for a ShotSpotter alert and found the victim. Police did not release a name, but did confirm the victim was a man.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of his injuries. His current condition was not immediately available.
Police are investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788.
Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
This story is developing, check back for updates
