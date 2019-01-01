PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City teen was found injured in two shootings in the same city over the span of two days.
Pleasantville police found that Mark Fuller, 19, of Atlantic City, was shot once in the back with what police described as a "projectile of some type" in the area of West Decatur Avenue and the bike path on Sunday at around 1 p.m., officials said.
Fuller was treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Patrol officers recovered a firearm in the area of Decatur Avenue and the bike path and said that the shooting appeared to have occurred on the bike path overpass at the Black Horse Pike.
No suspects were identified at the time of the Sunday incident, police said.
Police found Fuller again Monday at New Road and Adams Avenue with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to the trauma center at City Campus, treated and released.
Police had received a report of a man shot in the area of Fourth Street and Woodland Avenue at around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
While reporting to the scene, Officers Daniel Davis and Kendall Washington saw several men fleeing on foot in the area of Adams Avenue and New Road. Believing the men were possibly involved in the reported shooting, they advised other responding units and then gave chase on foot, police said.
Washington, along with K-9 Officer Korey Crosby and his partner Ace, apprehended a juvenile man, of Galloway, in the 500 block of West Adams Avenue. Davis, along with Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle, apprehended Trevon Naylor, 19, of Pleasantville and another juvenile man, of Pleasantville, in the 600 block of Oneida Avenue.
Crosby and Ace then conducted an article search and located two firearms in the area of where Naylor and the second juvenile were apprehended, police said.
Pleasantville Poliec Violent Crimes Unit detectives Pablo Solórzano, Mike Figueroa and Sgt. Brandon Stocks did follow-up investigations that led to several charges against the Pleasantville juvenile for both shooting incidents, and Naylor and the Galloway juvenile for Monday's shooting.
