MILLVILLE — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at Lakeside Middle School on Sharp Street, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.
While officials have not released the victim's identity, the Millville Midget Football League's Facebook page said it was a coach with the league.
At least one masked individual drove away in what was described as a maroon sedan, according to a statement by Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae on Friday.
The shooting was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the statement.
At least one suspect fired multiple rounds at a law-enforcement officer in the area of Garden Road on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, the prosecutor said.
Officers did not return fire and were not injured, the prosecutor said.
The victim's identity will not be released until the completion of an autopsy, which is scheduled for Friday, the prosecutor said.
The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call Lt. George Chopek of the Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.