MILLVILLE— A man was shot and killed Thursday night at Lakeside Middle School on Sharp Street, according to the prosecutor.
According to the prosecutor, at least one masked individual fled the scene in what was described as a maroon-colored sedan.
At least one suspect fired multiple rounds at a law enforcement officer in the area of Garden Road on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, the prosecutor said.
Officers did not returned fire and were not injured, the prosecutor said.
The victim's identity will not be released until the completion of an autopsy, which is scheduled for today, the prosecutor said.
The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call Lt. George Chopek of the CCPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
