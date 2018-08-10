MILLVILLE— A man was shot and killed Thursday night at Lakeside Middle School on Sharp Street, according to the prosecutor.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call Lt. George Chopek of the CCPO Major Crimes Unit at 609-381-2046
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
