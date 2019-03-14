Officers with the Township of Hamilton Police arrested a 19-year old man after they pulled over the car he was riding in and found more than 1,000 bags of heroin.
Police first arrested the front seat passenger, Falmata Ali, on Route 322 milepost 41 Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. for a contempt warrant.
Investigation revealed that Ali possessed of 1,300 bags of heroin, one clear bag containing less than an ounce of unpackaged heroin, a digital scale and a large sum of money.
Ali was charged with third degree Possession of Heroin as well as second degree charges of Distribution of Heroin and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. The charges were authorized to be placed on a warrant.
Ali was then lodged in Atlantic County Jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.