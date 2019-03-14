Falmata Ali

Falmata Ali, 19, was arrested for a warrant when police found 1,300 bags of heroin in his possession.

 AMANDA AUBLE Staff Writer

Officers with the Township of Hamilton Police arrested a 19-year old man after they pulled over the car he was riding in and found more than 1,000 bags of heroin.

Police first arrested the front seat passenger, Falmata Ali, on Route 322 milepost 41 Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. for a contempt warrant.

Investigation revealed that Ali possessed of 1,300 bags of heroin, one clear bag containing less than an ounce of unpackaged heroin, a digital scale and a large sum of money.

Ali was charged with third degree Possession of Heroin as well as second degree charges of Distribution of Heroin and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. The charges were authorized to be placed on a warrant.

Ali was then lodged in Atlantic County Jail.

