LINWOOD — Firefighters on Wednesday removed a man from a truck that struck a house on Shore Road, police said.
At 11:33 a.m., a truck left the road and struck the house in the 1900 block, police Sgt. Austin Martin said. The driver was a 69-year-old white man, said police Capt. John Hamilton.
When fire Capt. Jay Loder arrived, it was determined a door removal would be needed to extricate the man, the Fire Department said.
LINWOOD — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car Wednesday afternoon in front of Mainland …
It took five minutes for the man to be extricated from the vehicle. He was turned over to awaiting emergency medical services personnel, the Fire Department said.
Neither police nor the Fire Department released the name of the man, where he lived or his condition.
TriCare Medical Transportation and AtlantiCare medical personnel assisted at the scene.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.