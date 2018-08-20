MAYS LANDING — A Mays Landing man has been sentenced to 13 years in state prison in the death of another man who tried to stop him from assaulting a woman at a bus stop.
Calvin Wiggins, 24, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty June 27 to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Wiggins was assaulting a woman, with whom he apparently had a relationship, at a bus stop near Cantillon Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 2 when John Charlton, 54, also of Mays Landing, stopped to help her, authorities said.
Wiggins punched Charlton, causing him to hit his head on the roadway. Charlton died of his injury 10 days later at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City.
At the time of his arrest, Wiggins was on parole for a second-degree robbery charge.
Charlton was a nationally known figure skater who earned many awards in competitions over his lifetime, family members said.
— Maxwell Reil
