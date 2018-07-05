TUCKERTON — A man stole a boat from a Little Egg Harbor Township marina, but didn't get very far before crashing it into a bulkhead, authorities said.
Tuckerton Fire Department responded to a call around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday to South Green Street Park for a boating accident.
Firefighters said in a Facebook post that the boat had been stolen from Total Marine and crashed into the park's new bulkhead at a high rate of speed.
West Tuckerton and Mystic Island Fire Company marine units were called in to help police search for the boat thief using thermal imaging cameras.
Police caught and arrested a 32-year-old man from Manahawkin after firefighters spotted him under the deck of an abandoned house near South Green Street, fire officials said.
Emergency medical services were on stand-by at the scene, fire officials said. Both the boat and the bulkhead sustained significant damage.
New Jersey State Police were to take over an investigation into the crash since it occurred on the water.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
