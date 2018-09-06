Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A man stole a vehicle Thursday morning and crashed into the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Special Care Center in Mays Landing, according to New Jersey State Police.

Just after 3 a.m., state troopers noticed a car driving erratically eastbound on U.S. 322 in Hamilton Township, state police said.

Troopers followed the car and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop, according to state police.

The driver then turned left onto Delilah Road and crashed into the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Special Care Center in Mays Landing, police said.

Danny Bryant, 20, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while intoxicated, a narcotics-related offense other motor vehicle charges, police said.

The accident is currently under investigation.

