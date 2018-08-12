Hamilton Crash

One person was taken to the hospital on Sunday, August 12 after a two-car crash on the Blackhorse Pike. 

 Provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – A 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital Sunday after a two-car accident that slowed traffic on the Black Horse Pike near Shoshoni Drive, according to police.

Dominick Lopez, 21, of Williamstown, Gloucester County was traveling on the Westbound on the Blackhorse Pike around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 17-year-old boy who lost control of his car while traveling Eastbound. Police say the boy lost control of his car and crossed the center lane because of slippery conditions.

Lopez was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old boy was issued a summons for careless driving, police said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and traffic on the Blackhorse Pike was diverted for about 30 minutes while the area was cleared.

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

I joined The Press in January 2016 after graduating from Penn State in December 2015. I was the sports editor for The Daily Collegian on campus which covered all 31 varsity sports and several club sports.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.