HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – A 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital Sunday after a two-car accident that slowed traffic on the Black Horse Pike near Shoshoni Drive, according to police.
Dominick Lopez, 21, of Williamstown, Gloucester County was traveling on the Westbound on the Blackhorse Pike around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 17-year-old boy who lost control of his car while traveling Eastbound. Police say the boy lost control of his car and crossed the center lane because of slippery conditions.
Lopez was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The 17-year-old boy was issued a summons for careless driving, police said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and traffic on the Blackhorse Pike was diverted for about 30 minutes while the area was cleared.
