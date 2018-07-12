JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged with dumping his dead toddler's body near train tracks had had the body for months.
They made the assertion Wednesday at a bail hearing for Travis Plummer.
The Richmond, Virginia man was arrested in Puerto Rico in April, a week after the girl's body was found in a suitcase.
Authorities say Plummer took 23-month-old Te'Myah Layauna Plummer from her mother in Virginia last fall and traveled to New Jersey with the decomposing body wrapped inside a suitcase.
They believe he left the suitcase in a friend's garage in Jersey City, and dumped it near the tracks after police came to the friend's house in March.
Plummer has pleaded not guilty to improper disposal of human remains. A judge denied his request for bail Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.