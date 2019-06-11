GALLOWAY — A man is wanted by police after a seven-year-old student found a loaded handgun in his backpack Thursday at Atlantic Community Charter School, police said in a release.
At around 3:05 p.m. last Thursday a first grade student discovered a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in their backpack and told school staff. Galloway Township Police were notified and the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency responded as well, police said.
An investigation showed the gun was placed in the backpack by a relative, Lamar Keith Williamson, who was staying with the student's family in Atlantic City. The student then unknowingly carried it to school.
A warrant was issued for Williamson, whose "whereabouts are unknown," police said. Williamson is charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person (convicted felon).
Reporter Tyler Osborne-Lomax contributed to this report.
