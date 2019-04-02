TOMS RIVER - A Manahawkin couple was arrested for receiving almost $700,000 for repairs for homes that were mostly damaged by Hurricane Sandy and doing little or no work on these houses, according to information released by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Tuesday.
Adam Nevius, 44, and Kimberly Atkinson, 50, were arrested on charges of failure to make required disposition, said Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Atkinson was also charged with one count of theft by deception for her material misrepresentation in the mortgage application she submitted for the purchase of their Manahawkin home, Billhimer said.
The arrests and charges are the result of an extensive investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office's economic crimes unit into Coastal Restorations & Construction of N.J., LLC.
Nevius and Atkinson, husband and wife, owned and operated Coastal Restorations, Billhimer said.
It is alleged that between 2014 and 2017, Nevius, as a representative of Coastal Restoration entered into contracts with at least 17 homeowners and two sub-contractors for the repairs on their homes, most of which were damaged by Super Storm Sandy, Billhimer said.
Despite receiving almost $700,000, for repairs, Coastal Restoration did little or no work on these homes, Billhimer said. Instead, Nevius and Atkinson are accused of using the funds for purposes other than which they were intended, he said.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office's economic crimes unit was assisted in its investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs and the Stafford Township, Ship Bottom Police Department, Long Beach and Surf City Heights police departments.
