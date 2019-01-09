The Stafford Township Police Department and other agencies responded to the Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility Tuesday night after a carbon monoxide alarm went off in the facility's basement.
According to a news release from police, approximately 30 first floor patients were evacuated due to the high carbon monoxide readings in both the basement and first floor.
They were evacuated to the Southern Ocean Medical Center or the Shore Meadow Facility in Toms River.
There were no complaints or injuries reported, police said.
The Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention is handling the investigation along with the Ocean County Fire Marshal.
The Stafford Township Police Department would like to thank all of the responding agencies who assisted in the evacuation of the patients.
