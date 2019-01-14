We nickeled and dimed our way up the ruler when it came to snowfall between Saturday night and Sunday night.
Now, we’ll nickel and dime our way up the thermometer over the next couple of days, as dry air locks in.
At the time of writing, final snow totals were unknown. Not only because snow continued into the time of print, but also because the National Weather Service didn’t release snowfall totals to the public due to the government shutdown. However, what I can say is that generally 3 to 6 inches of snow fell over our area, with lower totals along and north of Route 72 in Ocean County — a moderate impact event.