March's tug of war between the fading winter and the rising spring may send some people spinning.
But for local Department of Public Works, the change in the seasons means using everything they know to tackle whatever conditions come their way.
The drastic swings in temperatures something means that road crews need to be prepared for whatever weather heads their way.
"One day it could be in the high 60s. We could be golfing. Then, the next three days, you have a buildup of snow that turns to ice," said Brian Dunn, general road supervisor of the Vineland DPW, who has been with the DPW for over 40 years.
March's potential fury is echoed throughout the city.
"Don't let your guard down, just make sure the trucks are safe," Dunn said to his crews during the month.
Vineland has 1,014 lane miles in the city, New Jersey's largest city by area. Lane miles account for not just the road that you drive on, but the different lanes and shoulders as well. In charge of the $2.5 million road budget, he ensures that motorist and pedestrians are safe, whether it's filling potholes or plowing for the next event during March.
At Atlantic City International Airport, temperatures throughout its recorded history (since 1943) have spanned from 2 to 87 degrees during the month. All days except for two have had record lows in the teens and record highs at least in the 70s. Average low temperatures start in the upper 20s, but wind up in the upper 30s. Last winter alone, 9.6 inches of snow fell at the airport, the fifth highest for any March in recorded history.
"I would say it’s probably one of our more challenging months, sometimes with late season snow events; frequent rain events which raise flooding/ponding concerns; high winds that may spread debris and litter along the roadways; and potholes that continue to develop with temperature fluctuations," Greg Brookins, Department Head, Atlantic County of Public Works.
March has been much tamer than last year's version. Four nor'easters, multiple snow events that required salting and/or plowing as well as numerous coastal flooding events wore down the state. This year, not so much.
"Many times we face lingering snow events in March, but fortunately not so much this year," Brookins said.
Still, Vineland officials noted that pothole activity has been high this past March. Gugleimi said that the city has experienced three "thaws," which has caused them to use plenty of patches to keep vehicles from blowing out a tire or sustaining damage.
The wettest year on record and a soggier than average start to 2019 are still not enough to …
"A lot of people have water in their basements. We have places where the residents are pumping water down the gutters," Dunn said.
He noted that this water spills out onto the roadways. When temperatures drop below freezing, as they inevitably do during March, road crews are out there salting those areas to keep people safe.
"The water in many cases simply has nowhere to go until we get a break between rain events and the ground has a chance to dry out a bit. In the meantime, we continue to make improvements where possible," Brookins said.
