Sunday begins the first day of meteorological spring, March and the thought of winter (whatever little we managed) going into the rear-view mirror.
A bright, sunny day will ease us in like a lamb Sunday.
However, multiple systems this week will eventually make it feel like a lion.
Temperatures Sunday morning will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to 30 at the shore. The sun will shine bright, and that will be the theme throughout the day.
High pressure will be centered in the Deep South. For us, it’ll mean sun throughout, low humidity and high temperatures in the mid-40s. If you live in the Pine Barrens, keep an eye on the fire weather conditions, which will be elevated during the day.
Sunday night will be quiet. Winds will flip to the southwest, so temperatures will fall slowly overnight as warmer air tries to get in. We’ll be in the 30s after midnight. Lows will be around to just above 32 degrees to kick off the week.
A lengthy front will slowly encroach on the area Monday.
However, the precipitation will still be far away. We’ll start with sun, but clouds will fill in as the day goes on. However, I believe the main takeaway will be that it will be a mild day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s, about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Then, we get into the lion’s roar. My thoughts have not changed too much. In fact, there are some more details regarding the timing of the precipitation this week.
First off, all of this will take place between Monday night and Thursday. A large front will be in our vicinity. Sometimes it will be a cold front, sometimes it will be a warm front. Regardless, they will both bring rain.
In terms of timing, the first wet period will be Monday night, between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. Here, just a few showers will pass through. It’ll barely be umbrella-worthy.
The second rainmaker will be Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Here, I do believe there’ll be wet time for everybody. However, most of the rain will stay on the lighter side. High temperatures Tuesday will be 55-60 degrees. Areas of fog will be along the shore.
The third rainmaker will be associated with the front itself finally pushing offshore Wednesday. This will be a solid shot of rain, though it does not look like an all-day soaker. We’ll still need another day to time this out. Highs will be very dependent on when the front crosses. The later in the day it does, the warmer we’ll be. Expect it to be above average either way.
The fourth one will be boom or bust. A coastal storm will try to wind itself up and move along the front. Expect strong winds. If precipitation does fall, it should be rain.
However, the elusive snow will be in the realm of possibility.
Huntsville, Alabama
0.7 inches has fallen. They're below average too, though. They usually see 1.4 inches so deep into the winter.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
The home of the University of Arkansas, the third-largest city in the state is not showing any southern hospitality in this snow race. They have received 0.6 inches of snow.
Greenville, South Carolina
Located "upstate" this city received 0.9 inches of snow this winter. They average 4.7 inches of snow a year.
Atlanta, Georgia
The ATL is known for its heat, but it's the icier than South Jersey weather that has them on this list. They have picked up 1 inch of snow at Atlanta-DeKalb Peachtree Airport, just outside of the city.
Richmond, Virgina
1.5 inches of snow has graced the capital of the Old Dominion. John Boyer, Meteorologist at our sister company, the Richmond Times Dispatch, is likely yearning for more snow, too.
Roanoke, Virgina
1.6 inches has fallen in the major Shenandoah Valley city. According to On The Snow, most trails are open in the region's ski resorts.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa International Airport, which averages a little more than half than what A.C. International Airport does, has picked up 3.1 inches so far this season.
Bristol, Tennessee
3.4 inches is the mark in this Tennessee city, tucked in the far northeastern corner. The NASCAR Race at Bristol Motor Speedway won't be until April 5, plenty of time for all of that snow to melt.
Knoxville, Tennesse
McGhee Tyson Airport, located just outside of town, has seen 3.7 inches of snow.
Gainesville, Georgia
Located between Atlanta to the south and the Appalachian mountains to the north, the Peach State city has picked up a whopping 4.0 inches of snow.
That sounds like a winter wonderland in South Jersey this season.
