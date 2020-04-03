The Margate Homeowners Association has raised more than $3,600 for personal protective equipment at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.

It took less than 24 hours for association members to raise the funds through a campaign on its website, according to a news release from the group. The organization matched donations dollar-for-dollar on the first $1,000.

“Shore ... had asked the community for donations of PPE in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients," said MHA President Jay Weintraub. "We knew we wanted to help."

Association members are sourcing disposable gloves, bouffant caps and sanitation gowns.

“Our team is going out to medical supply houses and online retailers to buy these products as fast as we can get them,” Weintraub said.

The online fundraiser will remain active if people still want to contribute. Donate at margatehomeowners.com.

In addition to this fundraiser, the association has delivered food trays to Margate police and firefighters.