Margate and Middle Township were among five towns that received grants from the state Department of Transportation totaling more than $1 million.
The grants came as part of the 2019 Safe Streets to Transit Program, which provides funds to counties and municipalities to improve safety and accessibility for mass transit riders walking to transit facilities.
Margate received $150,000, and Middle Township received $90,000.
The program encourages mass transit users to walk to transit stations and facilitates projects that will improve safety within one mile of transit facilities, according to a news release from the DOT.
“Providing sidewalks, safe and convenient ways to cross streets and comfortable and attractive environments, encourages walking as part of a healthy lifestyle and reduces roadway congestion," DOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement.
The other three cities that received grants were Berkeley Heights, Union County, which received $410,000; Delran, Burlington County, which received $250,000; and Red Bank, Monmouth County, which received $100,000.
The New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund funds these grants.
