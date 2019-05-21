MARGATE-- Police have asked the public's help identifying the man they say broke into the Downbeach Liquor store on Ventnor Avenue early Monday morning.
According a post the department made to its Facebook page, the suspect threw a rock at the store's front door at around 3 a.m. Monday. He entered the building and then removed a drawer from the store's cash register. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
The suspect then left the area on a bicycle with the cash register drawer under his arm. He fled towards Ventnor City on Ventnor Avenue, police said.
In the department's post, the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'7 to 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a light colored hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. He also wore a blue bandanna type garment to cover his face.
Police also attached images of the alleged suspect taken from surveillance cameras.
They ask anyone who can assist in identifying this individual or has any information regarding the incident to contact the Margate City Police Department at (609) 822-1151. The case is being investigated by Officers Michael Heath and Jack Schall.
