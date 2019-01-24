While many federal agencies that regulate wildlife have had to stop work during the government shutdown, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine continues to rescue and treat animals in waterways across the state.
The nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation center has a permit and authorization from the state and federal governments, but has operated with its own paid staff and volunteers for 40 years to responded to over 5,100 strandings of whales, dolphins, seals and sea turtles.
All funding comes through donations, memberships and its own fundraising efforts.
"I feel for the people that are being furloughed and can't collect a paycheck, but it doesn't affect what we're doing," founder Bob Schoelkopf said.
The center is currently looking after three seals it rescued during the shutdown from Beach Haven, Long Branch and Harvey Cedars.
Typically, the Stranding Center would also have to submit its final health report to the The National Marine Fisheries Service when releasing an animal. Even though the service won't be around to process the material, the center said it will continue this process.
"They're not in touch with what’s going on with the animals,” Schoelkopf said. “We are."
It has used its own services to treat the animals and also does not need to rely on government agencies to perform laboratory tests.
“We have our own lab. If we need to get testing, we still have alternative lab that we use,” Schoelkopf said.
Schoelkopf said they will most likely be able to release the seals back into the wild in another month.
"If the animal is ready and our veterinarian feels that the animal's health is sufficient to be released then we will release them ... the health and well-being of the animal comes first,” he said.
Schoelkopf said that the U.S. Coast Guard is usually helpful in giving tracking information to the center because the organization has technology that can tell which direction a larger marine animals such as whales may travel depending on wind and currents.
"That helps out so we can prepare by letting our volunteers in that predicted area to be on the outlook for that animal coming ashore and set up a volunteer response when it does come up,” Schoelkopf said.
Although coast guard officers are not currently receiving a salary, Schoelkopf said they are still helping the center with this service.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is shuttered during the shutdown, offered services to some recuse agencies like tracking the animals, operating a hotline for mariners who find distressed whales and providing permits that allow the rescue groups to respond to emergencies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.