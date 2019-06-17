Actor and former Funky Bunch leader Mark Wahlberg will be in Atlantic City this Friday to open up another one of his family's famous burger chain locations inside Ocean Casino Resort.
The official grand opening ceremony of Wahlburgers Atlantic City will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
As part of Ocean's #OneYearAnniversary celebrations, the grand opening of @Wahlburgers Atlantic City will take place this Friday, June 21st at 6 p.m. with a ribbon cutting by co-owner @markwahlberg! https://t.co/xIzZdjR9Qa pic.twitter.com/zM8MRNJ7nc— Ocean Casino • Resort (@TheOceanAC) June 17, 2019
This won't be Wahlberg's first trip to the casino.
Along with appearing at its grand opening in 2018, he and former CEO Bruce Deifik made the first sports bets at the casino, according to previous reporting.
The restaurant, which was also the subject of an A&E reality show, was founded by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg and brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.
The chain has 31 locations throughout North America and the U.K. all known for casual dining with interior decor that features photos and memories celebrating the brothers’ journeys from their childhood in Dorchester, Massachusetts to international fame.
The menu includes ground beef burgers, signature sandwiches, crispy fries, onion rings, tater tots, salads, specialty frappes, beer and cocktails.
The event at Wahlburgers Atlantic City kicks off the Ocean Casino Resort’s one-year anniversary festivities including additional grand opening celebrations, fireworks and more taking place June 21 through June 29.