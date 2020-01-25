Martin Luther King III will visit the Atlantic City school named for his father, then attend a Trump rally protest Tuesday in Wildwood with Second Congressional District Democratic primary candidate Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, her campaign said Saturday.
Kennedy is one of several Democrats vying to try to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who has been endorsed by President Donald J. Trump. The president will visit Wildwood to promote Van Drew’s candidacy after the longtime Democrat voted against impeachment and switched parties to Republican last month.
“As we thought about the Trump rally and what we are hoping to put out there as the dialogue for our campaign ... this is what we’re missing — a call for unity, for civility, for human rights — and that is the antithesis of the current climate,” Kennedy said.
“So I really was excited when he agreed he would come up for this rally and represent what we all so need.”
King, of Atlanta, is the oldest son of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Kennedy said her husband, Patrick J. Kennedy, son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, has had a long relationship with King.
The plan is that King will visit Atlantic City first, help deliver food collected for the food drive, then go down the resort’s Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and visit the MLK School Complex before going to lunch.
“If there is the opportunity, he will meet some of the children in the building, to let them know hope is still there,” Kennedy said.
“Then we will head down to Wildwood in time for the Indivisible rally.”
The group Cape May County Indivisible will hold a protest outside the Trump rally site at the Wildwoods Convention Center starting at 3 p.m., she said, and Kennedy is due to speak there at 6.
Other Democratic primary candidates are also set to speak, and King will speak, too.
“He’s not just coming for me, he’s coming to be part of the day and hopefully inspire all the people there that there’s another way, not hate and divisiveness, but about unity,” Kennedy said.
From 1997 to 2004 King served as the fourth president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.