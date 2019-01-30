ATLANTIC CITY − Marvin Burroughs is running for City Council in the third ward.
The New York Avenue elementary school teacher and former Villanova University quarterback is a product of the city’s public school system himself.
“When I finished college, I made a choice to return home, to a place that has given me so much,” Burroughs said in a release. “Each day in my classroom I see hope, I see opportunity. As a councilperson, I look forward to working with leaders across the city to ensure that the promises of our future here in Atlantic City remain bright.”
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz currently represents the city’s third ward, which covers parts of the Ducktown, Westside and Downtown neighborhoods. He was last elected in 2015 with 81 percent of the primary vote and ran unopposed in the general election, according to the Councilman’s online biography.
Burroughs, a father to two children, was a standout athlete in his time at Atlantic City High School, where he threw for more than 1200 yards and played basketball, too, graduating in 2001. He thinks his leadership on the field will translate well for local politics.
“On the football field, I was in a position to lead, and I take those skills with me each day into my classroom,” he said. “As a councilperson, I’ll leverage those same skills and relationships to open doors for all residents of Atlantic City.”
