5:00 p.m. update: We're almost out of the woods. The flood warning for the Maurice River remains in effect, but it should end soon. The article is updated below.
10:30 a.m. update: One flood warning remains as the Great Egg Harbor River's flood warning was allowed to expire. The Maurice River still will be running in flood stage into the afternoon. The article is updated with the latest.
6:45 a.m. update: The Maurice River remains the only river still in flood stage. The flood warning continued overnight and will continue into Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the Great Egg Harbor river has fallen below flood stage, but a flood warning will still be in place. The Mullica River has fallen below flood stage, with the flood warning removed.
The article is updated to reflect the latest.
2:30 p.m. update: All of the Mullica, Great Egg Harbor and Maurice rivers have had their flood warnings extended. This was likely, as water levels likely do not crest until a day or two after the rain ends. The story has been updated to reflect the latest timings.
11:00 a.m. update: Both the Mullica and Great Egg Harbor rivers have had their flood warnings extended. The story is updated with the latest.
10:30 a.m. update: The flood warning has been extended into the afternoon for the Maurice River. The story below is update with the latest information and charts.
Maurice River
The flood warning has been extended until 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. The river gauge near Norma continues to be in minor flood stage. Riverside roads and locations in Vineland, Millville, Downe, Commercial and Maurice River should be prepared for flooded roads and parklands. However, no danger to property will be expected.
Flood waters have crested, but it has been a slow climb down. Waters should go below flood stage Wednesday night.
According to Floodsafety.com, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths …
Great Egg Harbor River
The flood warning has expired.
Waters fell below flood stage around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Therefore, the flood warning should be allowed to expired.
Mullica River and West Branch Wading River
The Mullica River, which separates much of Atlantic from Burlington county, is no longer in flood stage. The warning has been dropped from the river.
At its Wednesday morning level, only open, adjacent land sees any river water move in.
Relief is in sight
Wednesday and Thursday will continue the dry weather A strong northwest breeze will carry the region through the week, likely making it the longest windy stretch since late July. The combination of the two will prevent additional water from moving into the rivers, while also reducing the water backup caused by coastal flooding in the bays that the rivers flow in to.
Friday will have isolated showers, but without much measurable rainfall. The next rain threat will not be until late in the weekend, when a coastal storm moves through.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.