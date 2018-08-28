Digital Producer Maxwell Reil and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hitting the boardwalks again on Friday in lieu of Labor Day weekend. 

The guys will be out and about at Wildwood and Ocean taking the sights, rides, games and food to show South Jersey the best spots for the holiday weekend.

The two will be tweeting out photos and video and recording LIVE Facebook updates throughout the day.  

Know a good spot to eat? Want to give us a heads up about a new boardwalk game? Reach out to either of the guys at mreil@pressofac.com or jmartucci@pressofac.com and follow both of the reporters Friday on Twitter at @acpressmaxreil and @ACPressMartucci

And if you missed the guys on Memorial Day, you can see their story here. 

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

