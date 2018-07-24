Maxwell announces his “NIGHT” tour, a 50-date trek to many of North America’s theaters, including a stop at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena 8 p.m. Sept. 29
The multi-Grammy-winning soul singer will debut new material during these shows alongside his hits. In June 2018, Maxwell debuted “We Never Saw It Coming,” his reflective new song and his first piece of new music since 2016.
The song’s music video, ‘The Glass House,’ is a short-film starring Maxwell and activist/actress/model Yomi Abiola. The film was written and directed by Jay Z collaborators Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.
A 20th anniversary reissue of Maxwell’s 1998 album ‘Embrya’ will also be released this fall.
Tickets for Maxwell ranging from $59.00 to $99.00 go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.
