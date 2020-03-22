Aerial Bader

ATLANTIC CITY — From his home Saturday, Mayor Marty Small held a Facebook Live update on the city's response to the spread of COVID-19 and his effort to be "proactive, and not reactive."

In that spirit, Small said he has requested the Governor's Office bring mobile testing for the new coronavirus at Bader Field.

Long lines have choked other testing sites in North Jersey, Small said. But the size of the 143-acre former municipal airport, and it's close proximity to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, make it an ideal location, he said.

"At least with Bader Field, you could have multiple entry and exit points, you could have multiple stations," Small said. 

At a news conference Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state has reached agreements for drive-through testing in five counties: Essex, Union, Ocean, Burlington and Hudson. State officials have asked officials in every county to identify potential testing sites. 

The lack of adequate testing in the area means the number of cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County and Atlantic City is likely higher than what has been reported, Small said. So far, three people have tested presumed positive for the virus in Atlantic County. It was announced Friday that a Borgata Hotel & Casino table games dealer had tested presumed positive. There are 1,327 cases statewide and 16 deaths, as of Saturday. 

"We always want to be ahead of this," Small said.

Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica said the county has identified potential sites for drive-through testing in Atlantic County, and his choice is the Motor Vehicle Commission inspection station in Mays Landing off Route 40.

“I'm pushing (that location) because the division of motor vehicles is not operating. There’s your drive-thru line,” Formica said of the long building designed to hold several cars in a line as they go through testing, as well as a large parking lot set up for cars to wait in line and move up slowly.

