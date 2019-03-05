EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - A Mays Landing man was arrested on March 1 for drug possession during a motor vehicle stop, according to news released by Lt. Michael Finnerty on Tuesday.
Samuel Jean was charged with marijuana possession under 50 grams, cocaine possession, heroin / cocaine distribution, failure to surrender a controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement and traffic offenses, Finnerty said.
As part of the investigation, Jean's vehicle and $920 in cash was seized, Finnerty said. Jean, 36, was lodged in the Atlantic County Jail on a warrant, he said.
At about 1:15 p.m. March 1, Police Officer Ben Kollman conducted a motor vehicle stop of Jean, who was the driver, for multiple motor vehicle violations on Tilton Road in the area of Boardwalk Honda in the Cardiff section of the township, Finnerty said.
A subsequent investigation was conducted and led to the recovery of 5.3 ounces of cocaine and 2 grams of raw marijuana, Finnerty said.
