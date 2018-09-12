Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

A Mays Landing man was arrested for weapons possession on Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township police.

Police were on patrol in the area of Wells Court when officers saw Isaiah Gray, 19, walking in the area, police said.

Police tried to stop Gray after learning he had several warrants but Gray ignored the officers and began to run, according to police.

Officer Osby was able to apprehend Gray and placed him under arrest. When the area was searched, the officers discovered that Gray had discarded a loaded semi-automatic handgun during the pursuit, police said.

Gray was charged with second degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree possession of a weapon by certain person and fourth degree resisting arrest, police said.

 

