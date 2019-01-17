MAYS LANDING — A 25-year-old man, who lives here, was charged Thursday with eluding police and aggravated assault on police, according to a news release issued by the Township of Hamilton police.
Besides eluding police and aggravated assault on police, Damon Zeak was also charged with resisting arrest, assault by auto and multiple motor vehicle violations, including driving under the influence, police said.
Zeak was taken to the Atlantic County Jail, police said.
At about 8:57 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Chris Robell was in his marked patrol vehicle and stopped at the traffic light on Route 50 south and the Route 322 overpass, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2002 red PT Cruiser driven by Zeak, police said.
Following the crash, Zeak fled in the PT Cruiser, driving the wrong direction down the Route 322 off-ramp, police said.
Zeak continued to drive westbound, in the eastbound lanes of Route 322, before shifting back into the westbound lanes, police said. He refused to pull-over for marked Township of Hamilton police vehicles and turned onto Elwood Road, where his car became disabled, police said.
Zeak, and his passenger, Elizabeth Workman, 19, who also lives here, then attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by officers, police said.
Workman was also charged with eluding police and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said. Her charges were placed on a summons, however she was transported to the Atlantic County Jail on an unrelated warrant, police said
Sgt. Robell suffered injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Pomona, where he was treated and released, police said. Sgt. Robell’s K-9 partner, Kota, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700.
