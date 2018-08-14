A Mays Landing man faces drug, weapon, robbery and aggravated assault charges following a multi-law-enforcement agency investigation, authorities said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release Tuesday that Kaiwan Lewis, 24, was arrested by members of the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office on Aug. 3.
He was charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin after an ongoing narcotics-distribution investigation, the release said.
On Aug. 8, Lewis was charged by the Pleasantville Police Department in an April 25 Pleasantville home invasion. He was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault, according to the release.
The investigation was an effort involving the prosecutor’s Guns, Gangs and Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Hamilton Township Police Department and the Pleasantville Police Department, according to the release.
Lewis is being held at the Atlantic County jail and has a detention hearing on Aug. 21.
Anyone with information involving serious crimes should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
