MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man was indicted last week for allegedly trying to lure two minors into his vehicle in July, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Talal Aridi, 35, is charged with two counts of attempting to lure or entice a child and one count of stalking.

Police said Aridi stopped an 11-year-old girl July 16 on Berry Drive and asked for her phone number and whether she needed a ride in his SUV. The girl's mother learned from a friend that the suspect also took photos of her daughter and followed her to her friend’s house, police said.

Aridi is being held at the Atlantic County jail ahead of his scheduled arraignment Feb. 20.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments