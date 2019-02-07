MAYS LANDING — A Hamilton Township man was indicted last week for allegedly trying to lure two minors into his vehicle in July, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.
Talal Aridi, 35, is charged with two counts of attempting to lure or entice a child and one count of stalking.
Police said Aridi stopped an 11-year-old girl July 16 on Berry Drive and asked for her phone number and whether she needed a ride in his SUV. The girl's mother learned from a friend that the suspect also took photos of her daughter and followed her to her friend’s house, police said.
Aridi is being held at the Atlantic County jail ahead of his scheduled arraignment Feb. 20.
