MAYS LANDING - A Mays Landing man was sentenced for aggravated manslaughter after an incident where he punched a man and the man hit his head and died days later, according to Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Calvin Wiggins, 24, was sentenced Friday to 13 years in New Jersey State Prison and subject to the No Early Release Act for one count of first degree aggravated manslaughter for the cause of death of John Charlton on Nov. 2, 2017, Tyner said.
Wiggins pleaded guilty on June 27 before Judge Taylor.
Wiggins was assaulting a woman, with whom he apparently had a relationship, at a bus stop near Cantillon Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 2 when John Charlton, 54, also of Mays Landing, stopped to help her, authorities said.
Wiggins punched Charlton, causing him to hit his head on the roadway.
Wiggins eventually was charged with aggravated manslaughter after Charlton died of his injury 10 days later at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in Atlantic City.
At the time of his arrest, Wiggins was on parole for second-degree robbery charge.
