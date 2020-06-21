EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An 85-year-old Mays Landing woman died Friday as a result of a fatal car crash Friday on the Black Horse Pike, in the area of Tower Avenue in the Cardiff section of the township, police said.
A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by James Ganly, 68, of Aberdeen, Maryland, was traveling west on the Black Horse Pike at the intersection of Tower Avenue, police said.
As Ganly entered the intersection, he hit a 2017 Toyota Camry, operated by Lois Kerbel, 85, of Mays Landing, making an improper turn at the intersection, police said.
Kerbel had to be extricated from her vehicle, police said. She was airlifted to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.
Ganly was also transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for evaluation, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A single-car accident on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section o…
The Black Horse Pike was closed in both directions for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said. The New Jersey State Police responded with their crash unit to assist with traffic control during the investigation, police said.
Assisting at the scene of the crash were the township's fire department and ambulance squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Absecon EMS and the Hamilton Township Police Department, police said.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Officers Louis Poletis and Benjamin Kollman of the township's traffic safety unit, police said.
Anyone who has information related to or witnessed the crash is asked to contact the township's traffic safety unit at 609-926-4045.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.