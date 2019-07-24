A boating accident left one Mays Landing woman dead Sunday evening, state police said.
Iesha Thies, 39, was ejected from an 18-foot beachcraft at 7:31 p.m. while it was heading southbound near inter-coastal waterway marker 177. She was struck by the boat's propeller and sustained major injuries, according to state police trooper Alejandro Goez.
The boat's driver, Arthur Lesbirel III, was charged with boating under the influence and a third passenger, Robert Pruchnicki, was charged with allowing someone to operate the boat under the influence, Goez said.
Thies was transported on the boat to the Atlantic City coastguard station. From there, she was taken by ambulance to the Atlantic City Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation, Goez said.
