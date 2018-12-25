MAYS LANDING — A 21-year-old driver died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning, police said.
At 6:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at Landis Avenue, just west of Estelle Avenue.
According to a police investigation the driver, Natalie Dempsey, of Mays Landing, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord westbound on Landing Avenue when she lost control of the car, veering off the roadway and striking a guardrail.
Police said Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene. Dempsey was the only person in the car.
The Mizpah and Mays Landing fire departments responded to the accident, as well as the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad.
