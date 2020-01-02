SEA ISLE CITY — John Mazurie Jr., son of longtime fire chief John Mazurie Sr., was elected as permanent chief of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department in a November election, according to city council members.
Members of the governing body, including Councilman J.B. Feeley and Councilwomen Mary Tighe, confirmed the election’s results Thursday.
SEA ISLE CITY — The firehouse on John F. Kennedy Boulevard is just under a mile from Janice …
Mazurie Jr. took over the department’s top spot on an interim basis when then-chief Frank Edwardi and his two assistants, Mike Tighe and Mike Ryan, were forced to step down in June after a state probe showed they did not have necessary incident command training.
Mazurie Jr. will stay on to lead a department that came under intense scrutiny in the past year for a rash of destructive fires and questions about the department’s response times and dispatch practices.
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Police Chief Thomas McQuillen, who oversees the fire department as the public safety director, and to Katherine Custer, the city’s public information officer, about Mazurie's election to the department's top post but the request went unanswered.
Mazurie’s father, who spent 58 years as a volunteer and 48 of those as chief, died in October at 84 years old.
