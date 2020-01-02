Volunteer Fire Co Sea Isle City
Dale Gerhard

SEA ISLE CITY — John Mazurie Jr., son of longtime fire chief John Mazurie Sr., was elected as permanent chief of the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Department in a November election, according to city council members.

Members of the governing body, including Councilman J.B. Feeley and Councilwomen Mary Tighe, confirmed the election’s results Thursday.

Mazurie Jr. took over the department’s top spot on an interim basis when then-chief Frank Edwardi and his two assistants, Mike Tighe and Mike Ryan, were forced to step down in June after a state probe showed they did not have necessary incident command training.

Mazurie Jr. will stay on to lead a department that came under intense scrutiny in the past year for a rash of destructive fires and questions about the department’s response times and dispatch practices.

The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Police Chief Thomas McQuillen, who oversees the fire department as the public safety director, and to Katherine Custer, the city’s public information officer, about Mazurie's election to the department's top post but the request went unanswered.

Mazurie’s father, who spent 58 years as a volunteer and 48 of those as chief, died in October at 84 years old.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments