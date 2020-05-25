VINELAND — A 31-year-old Maryland man was identified Monday as the victim of an overnight shooting this weekend, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Vineland Police found Travis Douglas of Randallstown, Maryland with multiple gun shot wounds around 3 a.m. on Sunday after responding to a reported shooting at Chestnut Avenue and Northwest Boulevard.
Douglas was taken to Inspira Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police are still investigating Douglas' death.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Mike Fransko of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111, ext. 4139, or Detective Ryan Breslin of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738.
Those wishing to share information anonymously can download the CCPOTIP App and choose the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office; submit a tip via text to 847411 with CCPOTIP and your tip in the message line; or leave a message to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page or webpage (njccpo.org).
