NORTHFIELD — Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will debut its new veterans wing and health care services at a December ceremony open to families and the public.
The rehabilitation center, at 235 Dolphin Ave., will hold a meet-and-greet event as well as a ribbon cutting for the new wing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri., Dec. 7, which is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Meadowview is a 180-bed facility that offers sub-acute rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapies, speech therapy, intravenous and wound therapy, respite care, hospice, and long-term care. Officials said they transformed an existing unit into a designated veterans health care area.
The center was awarded a five-year contract earlier this year with the U.S. Veterans Administration to provide covered medical services for veterans and expand health care options for veterans in South Jersey. Eastern Pines Convalescent Center in Atlantic City was also awarded a contract.
The facility has previously offered veterans services, but can now provide them with coverage from the VA.
“We were able to convince the Veterans Administration to offer veterans the same VA medical services here in their own community that they previously had to travel out of state and on a bus for more than 100 miles round trip to receive,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.
South Jersey veterans earlier this year said the expansions were a long time coming and were needed to close gaps in health care services for veterans.
The new wing at Meadowview includes 30 beds and has been decorated with military photos and flags representing the six U.S. military branches of service. The flags were donated by the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2482.
The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. followed by tours throughout the day. Representatives from the VA Clinic in Northfield will be on hand, with education and informational materials, as will other community partners.
Current veteran residents at Meadowview will be treated to a pizza party provided by AmVets Post 911 at noon.
“We are extremely proud of Meadowview and of this opportunity to expand our services for the benefit of all veterans entrusted to our care,” Levinson said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.