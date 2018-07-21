Pulling on insulated gloves and a helmet fitted with a small window, Matthew Dayton, 75, reached for the welding torch and held it to the edge of two pieces of steel, fusing them together in bright sparks of light and heat.
As Dayton inspected the parts of metal he had merged, he reflected on how much he still loves welding — a good thing, he said, for every project he finishes is money in his pocket that could be used to afford the never-ending costs of managing his diabetes, high blood pressure and other health care needs.
Medicare was created as a universal right to health care insurance coverage for people 65 and older. It has decreased mortality rates and makes it easier for seniors to access medications, but the health system that others champion as a solution for all health care is imperfect.
While it can be a low-cost safety net for many of the 59 million Americans enrolled in the program, some South Jersey consumers say the maze of options and the out-of-pocket costs, especially for chronic illnesses, have created a heavy burden in the later years of their lives.
“It is what it is. I can do it because I still work, but a lot of people I know can’t afford it,” said Dayton, who spends about $90 out of pocket on refills of insulin after his insurance covers the rest of the $1,493. He pays more when he hits a certain coverage limit.
Nearly one in six people in New Jersey is enrolled in the federal health care program, a combination of age-eligible residents and those who are disabled. Medicare spent, on average, about $10,185 per New Jersey enrollee in 2016, one of the highest amounts in the country, according to federal expenditure data.
Most people don’t have to pay premiums to be insured for hospital stays, and other basic medical coverage comes at about $134 per month.
But that’s where simplicity ends. Seniors can choose among more than 200 options for supplemental insurance coverage, prescription plans and private insurance plans that contract with Medicare.
Altogether, the coverage plans could cost someone several hundred dollars a month if they don’t qualify or seek state discount programs, and the result could be financially devastating for those seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.
It took two hours at an appointment with a county counselor for Jamie Jarvis, 66, of the Bargaintown section of Egg Harbor Township, to grasp how the program worked.
Even then, she didn’t completely understand things like gaps in Medicare coverage, or the “donut hole,” until she experienced it. When enrollees reach $3,750 in shared drug costs, they become responsible for paying a higher percentage of medication costs until they reach $5,000 out of pocket for the year.
“I learned that if you don’t follow the rules from the beginning, you could wind up paying penalties for years,” Jarvis said. “I’ve been very proactive and done a lot of research, because it’s nothing like the employer coverage we’ve always had.”
One of the biggest mistakes Sandra Santoro, an Atlantic County state health insurance assistance program coordinator, said people make is not seeking expert help when enrolling in Medicare.
"There are so many exceptions to the rules. There are loopholes we know of that they will never know on their own," she said. "If you try to do it yourself, it’s like going to court without an attorney.”
Dayton estimates he pays about $190 per month for coverage, not counting his wife. Medicare has been kind to him in some respects — a $93,000 hip replacement was nearly all paid for by insurance — but the costs of daily, lifesaving medications and other health care services don't always get the same treatment.
“I can afford it, but my brother, a year younger than me, couldn’t and stopped getting his medication. He wound up having a stroke and is now in assisted care,” Dayton said.
Calls for drug regulation at the federal and state levels aim to reduce out-of-pocket costs for everyone, but until then, Jarvis said, she is constantly researching which Medicare prescription plan will cover all the dozen or so medications she and her husband need.
Insurers can change which medications are covered under the drug plans each year, making it necessary for Medicare enrollees to review and revise plan selections every year. Many make the mistake of not doing so, Santoro said, another blunder people make that affects them for an entire year.
Health care can be difficult to afford for retirees and seniors when coupled with some of the highest costs of living in the nation for housing, transportation, food and utilities, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Dr. XinQi Dong, director of Rutgers University’s Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research and professor of medicine at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said Medicare works generally well for many in New Jersey, but the state's high health care costs can be a problem, especially for those who make just too much to qualify for low-income assistance.
"We're seeing those increased costs in health care, an increase in the population of older adults and a complexity of health care treatments that we didn’t have 20, 30 years going back," he said. "I think some of the most difficult challenges is how do we deal with premiums as we see them getting higher and higher. For low-income and high-income enrollees, it affects people in different ways."
The state has developed programs and services such as Low Income Subsidy, Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled, Senior Gold Discount and others to better help patients afford out-of-pocket costs, but Dong said there needs to be more collaboration to improve population health, especially for the sickest.
"New Jersey is not only dense but diverse. When we look at health disparities, there are differences based on aging populations and where they're located, and I think in those areas, we can do more," Dong said. "We need to think about how to create incentives and values in the health care system that gives it ways to improve the quality of care and gives incentives for Medicare beneficiaries to take the lead on prevention and early intervention issues."
Jarvis might not be a Medicare expert, but she said she has taken a proactive approach to the system to save her family from costly mistakes and get the best care they can afford.
"You have to keep fighting for what you want," she said. "You have to find out what is in your best interests and find a solution, because nobody is going to do it for you."
