Offshore wind firms and recreational fishers will hold a meeting in Toms River Wednesday evening to discuss the development of wind farms off the coast of Atlantic City.
Developers have recognized that constructing wind turbines can disrupt fisheries. Noise, shifts in sediment and increased ship traffic disturbs the ocean environment and can drive away wildlife.
The meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ocean County Library on Washington Street.
A panel of offshore wind experts will respond to anglers' questions and concerns about the development process.
Representatives from four companies, Orsted, Shell, EDF Renewables and Equinor, will be at the event. All submitted applications to the state in December to receive ratepayer subsidies for projects off New Jersey's coast.
Two firms-- Danish-based Orsted and the joint venture between EDF Renewables and Shell-- have plans off Atlantic City's shoreline. Norway firm Equinor wants to build a wind farm in waters off of North Jersey.
Orsted has already worked with the fishing community. Last August, the company adopted a grid pattern for its 180 turbines at the request of fishermen, who said scattering the turbines would be difficult for vessels to maneuver through.
The Anglers for Offshore Wind Power and the American Littoral Society organized Wednesday night's forum.
