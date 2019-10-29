PHILADELPHIA — A South Jersey charity received a $13,697 donation, thanks to an area corporation's online voting campaign.
The Tara Miller Foundation, which raises money to fund research and treatments for melanoma, was one of three finalists in the NRG Gives Campaign. The energy company launched the campaign in 2016 and sought The nonprofit charities were nominated by NRG employees and were put to public, online vote to decide how the $65,000 in funding would be shared. Voting for the charities occurred between Oct 21. and Oct. 27.
Donation checks were presented to each to the top three finalist charities on Tuesday at the Presidents Club at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Tara Miller graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2003. In July 2013, at the age of 29, Miller was diagnosed with melonoma. After a series of treatments, she died from the disease in October 2014.
Her parents, George and Debbie Miller, of Longport, along with Tara's twin sister, Lauren, began the foundation in her honor and annually host a fundraising gala in Atlantic City called the "Make the Best of it Bash".
“100% of this donation will go directly to funding groundbreaking research for melanoma,” said Lauren Miller, executive director of the Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation.
NRG Enery is headquarter in Princeton, New Jersey on east coast and primarily serves the Philadelphia area. This year was the first time the campaign featured New Jersey-based charities.
Cape Fatima, a Hoboken organization that provides children with special needs a week-long summer camp experience and Hopeworks Camden is a technology tutoring and mentoring program.
Camp Fatima received $45,295 and Hopeworks received $6,008.
“NRG is so grateful for the tremendous work these nonprofits do to make lives better for so many people in New Jersey,” said Mike Starck, vice president and general manager of the company's east division, “we hope, in addition to the financial support provided, being a part of NRG Gives will raise awareness so others will learn about and support them.”
