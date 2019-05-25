Monday, May 27
ABSECON MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9 to 11 a.m.; hosted by VFW Post 9462, American Legion and Absecon Community Affairs Committee; antique cars are welcome and will line up in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church parking lot; parade will start on New Jersey Avenue and end at Veterans Park, New Road and Delaware Avenue. mike blazeman1@comcast.net.
BELLEPLAIN MEMORIAL DAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; hosted by Belleplain VFW Post 6257; turkey dinner with all the fixings; Belleplain VFW Post, 556 Woodbine Ave., free admission. 609-861-2298.
BSCA MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION: noon to 3:30 p.m.; honors World War I veterans; picnic, exhibits, presentation by the Ebony Doughboys, live music, dedication of markers for unknown soldiers, honor guard, cannon salute, taps; Old Broad Street Church and Cemetery, 54 West Ave. South, Bridgeton. 856-332-0008.
CAPE MAY MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m. service at Convention Hall, noon rifle salute and launching of the flower boat from Gurney Street beach; hosted by the City of Cape May, American Legion Harry Snyder Post 193 and VFW Post 386; Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. 609-884-9565 or capemaycity.com.
EGG HARBOR CITY MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. lineup in front of American Legion Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave.; 10 a.m. proceeds down Philadelphia Avenue, ending at Lincoln Park on the White Horse Pike for the ceremony and placing of wreaths at the monument. 609-965-0081 or EggHarborCity.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 8:30 a.m. lineup, 9 a.m. to noon parade; begins at Diamond Drive, travels west on Zion Road to North Mount Airy Avenue, continues west on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue, and down Ocean Heights to Veterans Memorial Park for the ceremony. 609-926-4088 or EHTGov.org.
GALLOWAY MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Germania Cemetery, Vienna Avenue and Moss Mill Road. 609-513-8542.
HAMMONTON MEMORIAL DAY PARADE AND CEREMONY: 10:30 a.m. parade followed by ceremony at Veterans Park, Vine Street. 609-561-5329.
MARGATE MOTHERS MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 9:30 a.m. lineup at Winchester and Union avenues; 10 to 11 a.m. parade; uniformed groups, decorated bikes/strollers encouraged to march; Log Cabin following the ceremony for refreshments, bounce house, DJ and decorated bikes and stroller contest, Margate Log Cabin, 600 N. Jerome Ave. margate mothers@gmail.com.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 a.m.; hosted by Mullica Township VFW Post 5043; rain or shine; Pinelands United Methodist Church at Batsto, 4200 Nesco Road.
NORTH WILDWOOD MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 a.m., names of those who have passed since last Memorial Day will be read and their service honored, Hereford Inlet Lighthouse flagpole, 111 N. Central Ave.; 10 a.m. service at North Wildwood Veterans Monument, Spruce and New York avenues; hosted by North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 and the City of North Wildwood. 609-729-5832.
SEAVILLE MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; James Joyce, Osprey Point resident and U.S. Army veteran, will serve as host; flag salute, ceremony to honor local veterans, guest speaker, color guard; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Seaville. 609-390-8006.
SOMERS POINT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 11 a.m. from Dawes Avenue to Shore Road, then from New Jersey Avenue to Bethel Road, followed by a ceremony at Patriots Park.
VENTNOR MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES: 9:15 a.m. at the fishing pier, presentation on those “Lost at Sea”; 9:45 a.m. at City Hall, memorials; 11 a.m. main service followed by open house, Absecon Island VFW Post 215, 601 N. Dorset Ave. 609-601-2723 or VFW215.org.
