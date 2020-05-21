It will be a tale of two kinds of Memorial Day weekend, with Friday and Saturday bringing unsettled but non-washout conditions, while Sunday and Monday will be dry, but on the cooler side.
Welcome to summer in South Jersey. A different summer for sure, but, alas, it’s ours.
After a bright, cool Thursday, we’ll stay cool Friday, though with showers in the forecast. The high pressure that has been locked into New England all week now slips out to sea. Low pressure, locked in the South and Midwest for the week, will now be ours.
We’ll have a cloudy start to the day. Rain showers may enter the Delaware Bay and Cape May as early as 7 a.m., working to everywhere by noon. Rain will then fall for much of the day.
Good to lay out on the beach? Sadly not.
Enough time for a stroll on the boardwalk? Sure. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on the mainland, to the low 60s in Sea Isle City.
Yes, this is a change in the forecast from the past couple of days. However, what we lose Friday with the rain we will make up for with a dry late day. By 6 p.m., we should be dry, and Friday night will be mostly dry, too. It’ll be a mild night, with a warm south wind blowing. Low temperatures will be around 60 degrees. Summer’s ... almost here.
My thoughts on Saturday have not changed. At least 75% of your day will be dry, though rain will be possible at any point. A rumble of thunder will be possible, too. Highs will peak Saturday for the weekend, with many 70s inland and mid-60s at the shore.
The unsettled weather will go away for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will back build from eastern Canada, and that will mean dry, cooler and breezy weather again.
Under a mostly sunny sky, it will be perfect sweater and sweatshirt weather Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s, highest in places like Bridgeton and lowest in Sea Isle City and the shore. Winds will be out of the east 15 to 20 mph. Coastal flooding will not be ruled out.
Monday will have nearly the same temperatures, though we’ll drop the winds. I’ll call it comfortably cool and a nice way to end the weekend.
As has been tradition in my time here, I’ll be grading our shore summer weekends, weather-wise. Last year featured a 3.4 GPA, good enough for a B+. Hopefully, we can make it even better this year.
